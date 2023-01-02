iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT) Stock Position Trimmed by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust cut its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF (BATS:IYT – Get Rating) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 60 shares during the quarter. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF were worth $281,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of IYT. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $113,000. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC lifted its position in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 26.2% in the 1st quarter. Matrix Private Capital Group LLC now owns 492 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $133,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Transportation ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $156,000. Finally, Spire Wealth Management raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Transportation ETF by 1,048.5% during the 2nd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 781 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $166,000 after buying an additional 713 shares in the last quarter.

IYT stock opened at $213.55 on Monday. iShares U.S. Transportation ETF has a 52 week low of $157.65 and a 52 week high of $206.73. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $220.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $220.41.

iShares Transportation Average ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones Transportation Average Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seek investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of Dow Jones Transportation Average Index.

