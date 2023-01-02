AE Wealth Management LLC Has $336.21 Million Stock Holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Get Rating) by 7.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,006,822 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 561,167 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF accounts for 2.7% of AE Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. AE Wealth Management LLC owned about 2.57% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF worth $336,206,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SPLG. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 50.8% in the 1st quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. TFG Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. TFG Advisers LLC now owns 6,879 shares of the company’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 82.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 582 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares in the last quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 15,258 shares of the company’s stock valued at $677,000 after purchasing an additional 273 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 23.8% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $76,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:SPLG opened at $44.98 on Monday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a twelve month low of $40.92 and a twelve month high of $56.44. The company has a 50-day moving average of $45.86 and a 200-day moving average of $45.82.

About SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

