The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Shares Sold by Mendel Capital Management LLC

Mendel Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 33,786 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. Kroger comprises about 1.7% of Mendel Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Mendel Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $1,478,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Core Alternative Capital grew its position in shares of Kroger by 176.2% during the second quarter. Core Alternative Capital now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 421 shares in the last quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in Kroger by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 730 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares in the last quarter. Key Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of Kroger by 66.3% in the 2nd quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 1st quarter worth $38,000. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kroger during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.03% of the company’s stock.

Get Kroger alerts:

Kroger Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of Kroger stock opened at $44.58 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $31.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.93, a PEG ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.52. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $46.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $46.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a current ratio of 0.76. The Kroger Co. has a one year low of $41.81 and a one year high of $62.78.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 1st. The company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.07. Kroger had a net margin of 1.61% and a return on equity of 31.92%. The firm had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.13 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, SVP Mary Ellen Adcock sold 43,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.27, for a total transaction of $1,903,610.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 135,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,003,498.97. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Carin L. Fike sold 5,779 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.72, for a total value of $275,773.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,320 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $253,870.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have weighed in on KR. Oppenheimer cut their price target on Kroger to $51.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 6th. Northcoast Research lowered shares of Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, October 17th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of Kroger from $57.00 to $54.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. BNP Paribas raised shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $51.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Kroger from $43.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kroger presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.39.

About Kroger

(Get Rating)

The Kroger Co operates as a retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.