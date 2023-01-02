Diversified LLC Invests $460,000 in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL)

Diversified LLC purchased a new stake in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 5,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $460,000.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 12.7% in the third quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 52,302 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,182,000 after buying an additional 5,912 shares in the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC raised its stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% in the third quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 8,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after acquiring an additional 432 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,386,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,874,000 after acquiring an additional 110,560 shares in the last quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC grew its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 5.6% during the 3rd quarter. Keeler Thomas Management LLC now owns 29,179 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,333,000 after acquiring an additional 1,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. increased its holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. now owns 16,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,294,000 after purchasing an additional 598 shares in the last quarter.

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NOBL opened at $89.99 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $90.96 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $88.36. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52-week low of $55.69 and a 52-week high of $67.97.

