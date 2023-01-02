ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL) Shares Purchased by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF (BATS:NOBL – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,106 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 432 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF were worth $648,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NOBL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 1,336.4% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 100,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,543,000 after acquiring an additional 93,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 217.8% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 55,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,260,000 after buying an additional 37,977 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF by 6.3% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $529,000 after buying an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Pensionmark Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $524,000. Finally, Horizon Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF in the first quarter valued at about $261,000.

Get ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF alerts:

ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of BATS NOBL opened at $89.99 on Monday. ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $55.69 and a 52 week high of $67.97. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.96 and a 200-day simple moving average of $88.36.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ProShares S&P 500 Aristocrats ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.