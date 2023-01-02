Eagle Global Advisors LLC Decreases Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Eagle Global Advisors LLC cut its position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 155,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,065 shares during the period. Eagle Global Advisors LLC’s holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway were worth $10,365,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of CP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 57.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 453 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Canadian Pacific Railway by 102.8% in the third quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 515 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $37,000. CX Institutional purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Canadian Pacific Railway in the second quarter worth about $45,000. 72.31% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Canadian Pacific Railway alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have recently commented on CP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $84.00 to $79.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 28th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $79.00 to $75.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 17th. Stephens upped their target price on shares of Canadian Pacific Railway from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Monday, November 28th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 29th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway Stock Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSE CP opened at $74.59 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a current ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.20, a PEG ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.01. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $77.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $74.91. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a 52-week low of $65.17 and a 52-week high of $84.22.

Canadian Pacific Railway (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 26th. The transportation company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77. The company had revenue of $1.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.69 billion. Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 33.05% and a return on equity of 8.77%. Sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian Pacific Railway Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be given a dividend of $0.137 per share. This represents a $0.55 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.73%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Canadian Pacific Railway’s payout ratio is presently 22.67%.

Canadian Pacific Railway Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP).

Receive News & Ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Canadian Pacific Railway and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.