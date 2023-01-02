SkyOak Wealth LLC Sells 767 Shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lessened its stake in shares of Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) by 17.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,525 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after selling 767 shares during the quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Illumina were worth $673,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Prudential PLC lifted its position in Illumina by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 6,451 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $2,254,000 after acquiring an additional 271 shares in the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama lifted its position in Illumina by 9.5% in the 2nd quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 84,800 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $15,634,000 after acquiring an additional 7,391 shares in the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Illumina by 12.3% in the 2nd quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. now owns 105,825 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $19,472,000 after acquiring an additional 11,555 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 31.5% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 5,437 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $1,002,000 after acquiring an additional 1,302 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alaethes Wealth LLC lifted its position in Illumina by 19.5% in the 2nd quarter. Alaethes Wealth LLC now owns 3,791 shares of the life sciences company’s stock valued at $699,000 after acquiring an additional 619 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Illumina alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on shares of Illumina from $320.00 to $300.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $340.00 to $330.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $215.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on shares of Illumina from $327.00 to $350.00 in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Illumina has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $254.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

Illumina Trading Up 0.3 %

In related news, SVP Susan H. Tousi sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $223.65, for a total value of $111,825.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 40,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,971,048.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,500 shares of company stock valued at $326,435. Company insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ILMN stock opened at $202.20 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $215.06 and a 200-day moving average of $206.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.93. Illumina, Inc. has a 12-month low of $173.45 and a 12-month high of $428.00.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The life sciences company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 88.40% and a positive return on equity of 4.36%. As a group, analysts predict that Illumina, Inc. will post 2.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Illumina Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Illumina, Inc provides sequencing and array-based solutions for genetic and genomic analysis. Its products and services serve customers in a range of markets enabling the adoption of genomic solutions in research and clinical settings for applications in the life sciences, oncology, reproductive health, agriculture, and other emerging segments.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ILMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Illumina Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Illumina and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.