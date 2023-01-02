Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN) Shares Sold by SkyOak Wealth LLC

SkyOak Wealth LLC cut its stake in shares of Devon Energy Co. (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,847 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 993 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Devon Energy were worth $712,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of DVN. FMR LLC increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 9.8% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 23,000,119 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,267,536,000 after purchasing an additional 2,060,138 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,234,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 79.4% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,206,111 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $189,577,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419,322 shares during the last quarter. Amundi increased its holdings in Devon Energy by 31.0% during the 2nd quarter. Amundi now owns 4,454,655 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $237,165,000 after purchasing an additional 1,054,974 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ardevora Asset Management LLP purchased a new stake in Devon Energy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,259,000. 78.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

DVN has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $77.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $69.00 to $67.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price target on Devon Energy from $62.00 to $73.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 19th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Devon Energy from $80.00 to $78.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price objective on Devon Energy from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.11.

Devon Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of DVN stock opened at $61.51 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.21 billion, a PE ratio of 6.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.13 and a beta of 2.36. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $67.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.51. Devon Energy Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $79.40.

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 1st. The energy company reported $2.18 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $5.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.91 billion. Devon Energy had a return on equity of 53.17% and a net margin of 33.01%. As a group, research analysts expect that Devon Energy Co. will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

Devon Energy Cuts Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 12th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 9th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.78%. Devon Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.56%.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Dennis C. Cameron sold 5,557 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.48, for a total value of $391,657.36. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 258,981 shares in the company, valued at $18,252,980.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Devon Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

Devon Energy Corporation, an independent energy company, primarily engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the United States. It operates approximately 5,134 gross wells. Devon Energy Corporation was incorporated in 1971 and is headquartered in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.

