SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $921,000 Position in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO)

SkyOak Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) by 43.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,075 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 630 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $921,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of AVGO. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its stake in Broadcom by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 666 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $380,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 6.9% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,747 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $849,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares in the last quarter. Veracity Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 7.6% in the 3rd quarter. Veracity Capital LLC now owns 537 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $239,000 after acquiring an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in shares of Broadcom in the 3rd quarter worth $118,000. Finally, Asset Dedication LLC grew its stake in shares of Broadcom by 10.6% in the 2nd quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 5,517 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,615,000 after acquiring an additional 531 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.28% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $559.13 on Monday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $415.07 and a 12-month high of $672.19. The company has a market cap of $233.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.10, a PEG ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.62, a quick ratio of 2.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $519.27 and its 200-day moving average price is $505.84.

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, December 8th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $10.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.50 by $0.95. Broadcom had a net margin of 34.62% and a return on equity of 70.00%. The firm had revenue of $8.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.90 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $7.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Broadcom Inc. will post 37.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a $4.60 dividend. This represents a $18.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.29%. This is a boost from Broadcom’s previous quarterly dividend of $4.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 69.43%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on AVGO shares. Cowen upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $540.00 to $555.00 in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of Broadcom from $750.00 to $715.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 5th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $680.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Monday, December 5th. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price target on shares of Broadcom from $690.00 to $675.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Broadcom currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $669.00.

In related news, Director Justine Page sold 170 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $574.86, for a total value of $97,726.20. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,981 shares in the company, valued at $1,713,657.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

