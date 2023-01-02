SkyOak Wealth LLC Has $784,000 Holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Get Rating) by 70.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 17,667 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,327 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VEU. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 6,346.8% in the second quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,100,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $915,000 after purchasing an additional 16,835,703 shares during the period. Cowa LLC boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% during the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 733.8% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 4,073,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,507,000 after acquiring an additional 3,584,883 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 67,118.5% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 3,073,902 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,026,000 after buying an additional 3,069,329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 72.4% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 5,518,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,708,000 after purchasing an additional 2,318,093 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEU stock opened at $50.14 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $49.62 and a 200-day moving average of $49.12. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12-month low of $43.06 and a 12-month high of $62.70.

About Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

