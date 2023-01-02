Dfpg Investments LLC Grows Holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Dfpg Investments LLC increased its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 8.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 87,866 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 6,703 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA accounts for about 4.7% of Dfpg Investments LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd biggest holding. Dfpg Investments LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $10,953,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 495,185 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $60,111,000 after acquiring an additional 34,873 shares during the last quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter. Terra Nova Asset Management LLC now owns 5,353 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $650,000 after acquiring an additional 820 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co boosted its stake in NVIDIA by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 2,122 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $258,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 12.6% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,245 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,244,000 after buying an additional 1,145 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 3.4% in the third quarter. United Asset Strategies Inc. now owns 56,497 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $6,858,000 after buying an additional 1,848 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on NVDA shares. Tigress Financial cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $225.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 11th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NVIDIA presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total transaction of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 2,397,693 shares in the company, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders have sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. Corporate insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NVDA opened at $146.14 on Monday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $108.13 and a 12-month high of $307.11. The business’s fifty day moving average is $154.61 and its 200 day moving average is $153.01. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a P/E/G ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 earnings per share. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

