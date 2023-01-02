Annex Advisory Services LLC Cuts Stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Annex Advisory Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 30,066 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 3,962 shares during the quarter. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $3,650,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TFO TDC LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% during the 3rd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% during the 2nd quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.19, a PEG ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. NVIDIA Co. has a 1 year low of $108.13 and a 1 year high of $307.11. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $154.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.01.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). NVIDIA had a net margin of 20.85% and a return on equity of 30.75%. The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were issued a $0.04 dividend. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. Cowen raised their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $200.00 to $220.00 in a report on Monday, December 12th. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $248.00 to $210.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, October 11th. Truist Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $198.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, September 22nd. Finally, Summit Insights upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

