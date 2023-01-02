McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK) Shares Purchased by Clarius Group LLC

Clarius Group LLC lifted its holdings in McKesson Co. (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,018 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC’s holdings in McKesson were worth $686,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Xponance Inc. grew its holdings in shares of McKesson by 14.9% in the third quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 16,929 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,193 shares in the last quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in McKesson by 5.0% in the third quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 28,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,604,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333 shares during the last quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in McKesson by 22.8% in the third quarter. Eqis Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,882 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,000 after acquiring an additional 722 shares during the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its stake in McKesson by 6.7% in the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,677 shares of the company’s stock worth $570,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its stake in McKesson by 76.7% in the third quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 364 shares of the company’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

Get McKesson alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MCK has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of McKesson in a research note on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of McKesson from $405.00 to $440.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 2nd. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $384.00 to $416.00 in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $375.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Argus boosted their price objective on shares of McKesson from $370.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, September 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $409.00.

McKesson Price Performance

Shares of McKesson stock opened at $375.12 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $379.00 and its 200-day simple moving average is $356.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.63. McKesson Co. has a 12 month low of $237.61 and a 12 month high of $401.78.

McKesson (NYSE:MCK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $6.06 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.13 by ($0.07). The business had revenue of $70.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $69.66 billion. McKesson had a net margin of 0.76% and a negative return on equity of 267.09%. Analysts anticipate that McKesson Co. will post 24.78 earnings per share for the current year.

McKesson Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. McKesson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.24%.

Insider Buying and Selling at McKesson

In other McKesson news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total value of $4,202,828.14. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, EVP Tracy Faber sold 10,733 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $391.58, for a total transaction of $4,202,828.14. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Lori A. Schechter sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $347.13, for a total transaction of $867,825.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,178 shares in the company, valued at $3,185,959.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 18,233 shares of company stock valued at $6,997,678. 0.21% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

McKesson Profile

(Get Rating)

McKesson Corporation provides healthcare services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: U.S. Pharmaceutical, International, Medical-Surgical Solutions, and Prescription Technology Solutions (RxTS). The U.S. Pharmaceutical segment distributes branded, generic, specialty, biosimilar, and over-the-counter pharmaceutical drugs and other healthcare-related products.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for McKesson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for McKesson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.