Bar Harbor Wealth Management Has $221,000 Stock Position in General Electric (NYSE:GE)

Bar Harbor Wealth Management decreased its position in General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) by 12.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,571 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 505 shares during the period. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Electric were worth $221,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. James Investment Research Inc. bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in General Electric by 808.1% in the 1st quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 336 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Avion Wealth lifted its position in General Electric by 794.8% in the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 519 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall & Sullivan Inc. WA bought a new stake in General Electric in the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Electric from $79.00 to $98.00 in a research report on Friday, November 11th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $87.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Barclays boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $92.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of General Electric from $93.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.83.

General Electric Stock Up 0.0 %

General Electric stock opened at $83.79 on Monday. General Electric has a fifty-two week low of $59.93 and a fifty-two week high of $103.73. The company’s 50-day moving average is $82.59 and its 200-day moving average is $74.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.10.

General Electric (NYSE:GE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The conglomerate reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.12). General Electric had a negative net margin of 7.78% and a positive return on equity of 7.20%. The company had revenue of $19.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $18.77 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that General Electric will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.38%. General Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -5.79%.

General Electric Company Profile

(Get Rating)

General Electric Company operates as a high-tech industrial company in Europe, China, Asia, the Americas, the Middle East, and Africa. It offers gas and steam turbines, full balance of plant, upgrade, and service solutions, as well as data-leveraging software for power generation, industrial, government, and other customers.

