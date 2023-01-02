Xponance Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Xponance Inc. raised its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 7.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 25,816 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Xponance Inc.’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $7,163,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,980,361 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,820,957,000 after buying an additional 60,024 shares during the period. Brown Advisory Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 1.8% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,529,594 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $298,416,000 after buying an additional 26,355 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 955,847 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $186,619,000 after buying an additional 39,751 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 86.2% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 801,156 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $161,657,000 after buying an additional 370,992 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Enphase Energy by 22.7% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 698,403 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $136,356,000 after buying an additional 129,239 shares during the period. 73.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Enphase Energy news, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,167,786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $370,748,699.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,302,238.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several research firms recently weighed in on ENPH. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered Enphase Energy to a “neutral” rating and set a $365.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $292.00 to $311.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Cowen increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Northland Securities upgraded Enphase Energy from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $365.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 19th. Finally, Piper Sandler increased their target price on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $307.83.

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $264.96 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 1-year low of $113.40 and a 1-year high of $339.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $302.17 and its 200 day moving average is $273.08. The company has a market cap of $36.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 127.39, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 3.60 and a quick ratio of 3.34.

Enphase Energy (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.50 million. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. Research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

