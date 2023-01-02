General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) Position Lessened by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management trimmed its holdings in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 23,941 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,115 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in General Mills were worth $1,834,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new position in General Mills during the second quarter worth $29,000. Capital Analysts LLC grew its position in shares of General Mills by 95.0% in the second quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $36,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Mills in the second quarter valued at about $44,000. 74.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

General Mills Stock Performance

NYSE:GIS opened at $83.85 on Monday. General Mills, Inc. has a 1 year low of $61.67 and a 1 year high of $88.34. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $82.78 and a 200-day moving average of $78.14. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 0.34.

General Mills Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 10th will be issued a $0.54 dividend. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.58%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, January 9th. General Mills’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.09%.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on GIS. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on General Mills from $64.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, October 10th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on General Mills from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 22nd. Exane BNP Paribas assumed coverage on General Mills in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on shares of General Mills in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $90.00 target price for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of General Mills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $88.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $82.15.

Insider Activity at General Mills

In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jodi J. Benson sold 9,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.55, for a total value of $734,602.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 38,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,107,625.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Shawn P. Ogrady sold 32,114 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.50, for a total transaction of $2,585,177.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 76,045 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,121,622.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 69,823 shares of company stock valued at $5,683,271 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

About General Mills

(Get Rating)

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, bakery flour, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, snack bars, fruit and salty snacks, ice cream, nutrition bars, wellness beverages, and savory and grain snacks, as well as various organic products, including frozen and shelf-stable vegetables.

