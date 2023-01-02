Investment Advisory Group LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Investment Advisory Group LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,805 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 128 shares during the period. iShares S&P 500 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Investment Advisory Group LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $5,668,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pitti Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,177,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. Madison Wealth Partners Inc now owns 24,805 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,896,000 after acquiring an additional 762 shares during the last quarter. First National Corp MA ADV grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 3,653 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,310,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.2% during the 3rd quarter. 4Thought Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,078 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,353,000 after acquiring an additional 808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MBM Wealth Consultants LLC grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 5,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,865,000 after acquiring an additional 292 shares during the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $349.53 and a one year high of $482.07. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $391.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $391.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

