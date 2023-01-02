Amica Retiree Medical Trust Has $1.39 Million Stake in Visa Inc. (NYSE:V)

Amica Retiree Medical Trust lifted its holdings in shares of Visa Inc. (NYSE:V – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 7,804 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Visa comprises approximately 1.7% of Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding. Amica Retiree Medical Trust’s holdings in Visa were worth $1,386,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. BCK Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,717,000. Markel Corp grew its stake in Visa by 0.3% in the first quarter. Markel Corp now owns 961,105 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $213,144,000 after purchasing an additional 3,065 shares during the period. AMI Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $2,323,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Visa by 9,699.7% in the first quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 361,412 shares of the credit-card processor’s stock worth $425,000 after purchasing an additional 357,724 shares during the period. Finally, Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Visa in the first quarter worth $304,000. Institutional investors own 81.87% of the company’s stock.

Visa Trading Down 0.1 %

Visa stock opened at $207.76 on Monday. Visa Inc. has a one year low of $174.60 and a one year high of $235.85. The business’s fifty day moving average is $207.10 and its 200 day moving average is $202.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $391.31 billion, a PE ratio of 29.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.95.

Visa ( NYSE:V Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The credit-card processor reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.07. Visa had a return on equity of 48.56% and a net margin of 51.03%. The company had revenue of $7.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.55 billion. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Visa Inc. will post 8.28 EPS for the current year.

Visa declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase program on Tuesday, October 25th that authorizes the company to repurchase $12.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the credit-card processor to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Visa Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 16th will be issued a $0.395 dividend. This represents a $1.58 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 15th. Visa’s dividend payout ratio is 25.75%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Visa

In other Visa news, insider Rajat Taneja sold 25,627 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $216.67, for a total value of $5,552,602.09. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 232,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,291,707.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. UBS Group reduced their price target on Visa from $290.00 to $287.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Visa from $225.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Visa from $282.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reduced their price target on Visa from $275.00 to $246.00 in a research note on Monday, October 10th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Visa from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.69.

Visa Profile

Visa Inc operates as a payments technology company worldwide. The company operates VisaNet, a transaction processing network that enables authorization, clearing, and settlement of payment transactions. It also offers credit, debit, and prepaid card products; tap to pay, tokenization, click to pay; Visa Direct, a real-time payments network; Visa B2B Connect, a multilateral B2B cross-border payments network; Visa Treasury as a Service, a cross-border consumer payments business; and Visa DPS that provides a range of value added services, including fraud mitigation, dispute management, data analytics, campaign management, a suite of digital solutions, and contact center services.

