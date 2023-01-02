Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) Position Trimmed by City State Bank

City State Bank lowered its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ – Get Rating) by 31.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 392 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 179 shares during the quarter. City State Bank’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $105,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Davidson Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Davidson Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,476 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $694,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares during the period. Fiduciary Group LLC grew its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Fiduciary Group LLC now owns 1,422 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC grew its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC now owns 1,148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $322,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Calamos Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,064 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 35 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% in the second quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 2,689 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $754,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. 43.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Invesco QQQ Trust Price Performance

Shares of QQQ opened at $266.28 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $278.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $288.53. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12 month low of $254.26 and a 12 month high of $402.28.

Invesco QQQ Trust Increases Dividend

Invesco QQQ Trust Company Profile

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 20th were given a dividend of $0.655 per share. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 19th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

