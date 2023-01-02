FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX) Shares Sold by Bar Harbor Wealth Management

Bar Harbor Wealth Management cut its stake in FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 21.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 11,863 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the quarter. Bar Harbor Wealth Management’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,761,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Activest Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 121.6% during the 2nd quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 113 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Coston McIsaac & Partners acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. American National Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 206.7% during the 2nd quarter. American National Bank now owns 138 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FedEx during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, First PREMIER Bank raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 220.0% during the 2nd quarter. First PREMIER Bank now owns 160 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the period. 72.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get FedEx alerts:

FedEx Price Performance

FDX opened at $173.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $170.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.38. FedEx Co. has a 12-month low of $141.92 and a 12-month high of $266.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market cap of $43.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.61, a PEG ratio of 1.07 and a beta of 1.31.

FedEx Dividend Announcement

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, December 12th will be paid a dividend of $1.15 per share. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.66%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 9th. FedEx’s payout ratio is 36.14%.

FDX has been the subject of several research reports. Stifel Nicolaus cut FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $288.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Friday, September 16th. UBS Group set a $215.00 price target on FedEx in a research report on Wednesday, December 28th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on FedEx from $240.00 to $230.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 15th. Stephens dropped their price target on FedEx from $295.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, September 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on FedEx from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 22nd. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $203.84.

FedEx Company Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.