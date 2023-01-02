State of Michigan Retirement System Increases Stock Position in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH)

State of Michigan Retirement System grew its holdings in Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 34,696 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Parker-Hannifin were worth $8,407,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Parker-Hannifin by 5,318.4% during the 2nd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,340,617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $329,859,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315,875 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Parker-Hannifin by 56.2% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,711,951 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,544,000 after purchasing an additional 976,153 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 2,245.5% in the second quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 323,018 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $79,479,000 after purchasing an additional 309,246 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 198.0% in the 2nd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 399,589 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $98,319,000 after purchasing an additional 265,486 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 61.4% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 676,123 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $166,360,000 after buying an additional 257,251 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.32% of the company’s stock.

Parker-Hannifin Stock Down 0.3 %

NYSE PH opened at $291.00 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 12 month low of $230.44 and a 12 month high of $340.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $294.75 and its 200 day moving average is $275.72. The stock has a market cap of $37.37 billion, a PE ratio of 30.28, a P/E/G ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.52.

Parker-Hannifin Announces Dividend

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The industrial products company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by $0.59. The firm had revenue of $4.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.95 billion. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 7.67% and a return on equity of 28.26%. Parker-Hannifin’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $4.26 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 19.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 2nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 14th were issued a dividend of $1.33 per share. This represents a $5.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 10th. Parker-Hannifin’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.36%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PH. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Parker-Hannifin from $325.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 11th. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin to $320.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $297.00 to $282.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, September 29th. StockNews.com lowered Parker-Hannifin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised Parker-Hannifin from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $314.60.

Parker-Hannifin Company Profile

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to monitor and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors, which control, transmit, and contain fluid; control solutions for extreme corrosion resistance, temperatures, pressures, and precise flow; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

