Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC Acquires 2,161 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 36,334 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,161 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 ETF accounts for approximately 9.1% of Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Hubbell Strickland Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $13,031,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. USAdvisors Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the period. O Dell Group LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. O Dell Group LLC now owns 2,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $815,000 after buying an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. grew its position in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% during the second quarter. Carson Advisory Inc. now owns 1,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $611,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC increased its holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the third quarter. Johnson Bixby & Associates LLC now owns 1,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $589,000 after buying an additional 29 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Radnor Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 3.9% in the second quarter. Radnor Capital Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $384.21 on Monday. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $391.54 and its 200-day moving average price is $391.53.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

