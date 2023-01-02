McAdam LLC Takes Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

McAdam LLC acquired a new position in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm acquired 1,091 shares of the Internet television network’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gould Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Tevis Investment Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 133.3% during the 2nd quarter. Tevis Investment Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Avondale Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 483.3% during the 2nd quarter. Avondale Wealth Management now owns 175 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Urban Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd raised its stake in shares of Netflix by 20,000.0% during the 2nd quarter. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd now owns 201 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.26% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms recently commented on NFLX. Cowen set a $405.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research note on Friday, December 9th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Netflix in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Macquarie boosted their target price on shares of Netflix from $230.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 19th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Netflix to $405.00 in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Atlantic Securities raised shares of Netflix from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $211.00 to $283.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $323.03.

Netflix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX opened at $294.88 on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $292.65 and a 200-day simple moving average of $245.41. The stock has a market capitalization of $131.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. Netflix, Inc. has a 52 week low of $162.71 and a 52 week high of $614.08.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 18th. The Internet television network reported $3.10 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.84 billion. Netflix had a net margin of 16.03% and a return on equity of 27.64%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $3.19 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netflix Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

