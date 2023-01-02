FSM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 4,007 NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

FSM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,007 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock, valued at approximately $486,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 28.9% in the first quarter. United Bank now owns 7,717 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,730 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.8% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 3,904,772 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,065,457,000 after purchasing an additional 249,045 shares during the last quarter. MAS Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 42.1% in the first quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 1,967 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $545,000 after purchasing an additional 583 shares during the last quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 205.3% in the first quarter. Navis Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,900 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $791,000 after purchasing an additional 1,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Middleton & Co. Inc. MA boosted its holdings in NVIDIA by 6.0% in the first quarter. Middleton & Co. Inc. MA now owns 1,246 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $340,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the last quarter. 61.80% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NVIDIA Stock Performance

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $153.01. NVIDIA Co. has a 1-year low of $108.13 and a 1-year high of $307.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The stock has a market cap of $363.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.01 EPS. On average, analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 6.81%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total transaction of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other NVIDIA news, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 56,617 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,505,428.13. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 2,310,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock valued at $30,743,722. Company insiders own 4.04% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on NVDA shares. TheStreet lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. StockNews.com lowered shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Tigress Financial lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $310.00 to $250.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, twenty-three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $206.09.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NVDA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.