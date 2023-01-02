NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC

Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 35.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 1,824 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 482 shares during the period. Horst & Graben Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. TFO TDC LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $28,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 40.8% in the second quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares in the last quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 313.6% in the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Founders Capital Management grew its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 121.0% in the second quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 221 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA in the second quarter worth $35,000. 61.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have recently issued reports on NVDA. Raymond James decreased their price target on NVIDIA from $210.00 to $190.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Wedbush raised their target price on NVIDIA from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. TheStreet cut NVIDIA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 15th. HSBC began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Thursday, December 15th. They set a “reduce” rating and a $136.00 target price for the company. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on NVIDIA to $170.00 in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $206.09.

Insider Buying and Selling at NVIDIA

NVIDIA Price Performance

In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total value of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,414,592.45. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 87,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.65, for a total transaction of $10,469,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 2,310,193 shares in the company, valued at $276,414,592.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.49, for a total value of $9,901,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,397,693 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $279,307,257.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 235,287 shares of company stock worth $30,743,722. 4.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NVIDIA stock opened at $146.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.39 and a quick ratio of 2.74. The company has a market capitalization of $363.89 billion, a PE ratio of 62.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.44 and a beta of 1.77. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $307.11. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $154.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $153.01.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $5.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. NVIDIA’s quarterly revenue was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.81%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

(Get Rating)

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.