BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC Sells 1,019 Shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating) by 12.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 7,478 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,019 shares during the quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 ETF were worth $2,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 182.9% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 45,323,184 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,562,676,000 after purchasing an additional 29,304,353 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 0.6% during the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,201,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,071,620,000 after purchasing an additional 179,055 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 6.2% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 25,420,733 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,638,271,000 after purchasing an additional 1,488,820 shares during the period. Creative Planning boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 ETF by 14.7% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 19,102,791 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,242,824,000 after purchasing an additional 2,442,420 shares during the period. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 500 ETF by 5.2% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,530,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,855,321,000 after acquiring an additional 371,702 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

Shares of IVV stock opened at $384.21 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $391.54 and a 200 day moving average of $391.53. iShares S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $349.53 and a 52 week high of $482.07.

iShares S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.