Annex Advisory Services LLC Sells 4,970 Shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH)

Annex Advisory Services LLC lowered its position in Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Get Rating) by 71.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,030 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 4,970 shares during the period. Annex Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in Enphase Energy were worth $563,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 1,276 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $249,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 55.1% in the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 138 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 820 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $160,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silver Lake Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of Enphase Energy by 2.1% in the 2nd quarter. Silver Lake Advisory LLC now owns 2,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $483,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Enphase Energy alerts:

Enphase Energy Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of ENPH stock opened at $264.96 on Monday. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $113.40 and a 12-month high of $339.92. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $302.17 and its 200-day moving average price is $273.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $36.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 127.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Transactions at Enphase Energy

Enphase Energy ( NASDAQ:ENPH Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, October 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.11. Enphase Energy had a return on equity of 76.66% and a net margin of 14.67%. The firm had revenue of $634.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.50 million. Equities research analysts predict that Enphase Energy, Inc. will post 3.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of Enphase Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total value of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Enphase Energy news, CFO Mandy Yang sold 9,454 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $297.54, for a total transaction of $2,812,943.16. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 88,399 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,302,238.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Badrinarayanan Kothandaraman sold 82,347 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $317.48, for a total value of $26,143,525.56. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,167,786 shares in the company, valued at $370,748,699.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 201,128 shares of company stock valued at $63,385,815. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have commented on ENPH shares. Guggenheim lowered Enphase Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, September 9th. Cowen lifted their target price on Enphase Energy from $278.00 to $335.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Daiwa Capital Markets assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a report on Friday, December 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $335.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Enphase Energy from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Enphase Energy in a research note on Monday, November 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $330.00 price target on the stock. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $307.83.

About Enphase Energy

(Get Rating)

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level, and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Enphase Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enphase Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.