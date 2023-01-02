Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Acquires 654 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 21.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,744 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 654 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Diageo were worth $636,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in DEO. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Diageo by 7.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 281,319 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,147,000 after purchasing an additional 19,450 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 40.2% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 25,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,134,000 after acquiring an additional 7,242 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in Diageo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 33,164 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,737,000 after acquiring an additional 462 shares in the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC boosted its holdings in Diageo by 239.5% in the first quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC now owns 4,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 2,934 shares in the last quarter. Finally, APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in Diageo in the first quarter worth approximately $3,560,000. Institutional investors own 9.04% of the company’s stock.

DEO has been the topic of several recent research reports. BNP Paribas lowered Diageo to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Erste Group Bank lowered Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Barclays cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 5,430 ($65.53) to GBX 5,010 ($60.46) in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Diageo from GBX 3,350 ($40.43) to GBX 3,160 ($38.14) in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,350 ($52.50) to GBX 4,500 ($54.31) in a research note on Thursday, December 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,164.44.

Shares of Diageo stock opened at $178.19 on Monday. Diageo plc has a 52 week low of $160.09 and a 52 week high of $223.14. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $178.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $177.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

