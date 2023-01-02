Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Stock Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA lifted its position in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VO – Get Rating) by 13.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,743 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 445 shares during the period. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF were worth $704,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 124,230 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,353,000 after purchasing an additional 5,883 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.2% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,628,914 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,252,000 after purchasing an additional 137,076 shares in the last quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $243,000. City State Bank boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 9,488 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,784,000 after purchasing an additional 850 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Proffitt & Goodson Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 10,114 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,901,000 after purchasing an additional 484 shares in the last quarter.

VO stock opened at $203.81 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $207.24 and a 200 day moving average of $205.64. Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $182.88 and a 52 week high of $255.89.

Vanguard Mid-Cap ETF is an exchange-traded fund. Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Mid Cap 450 Index representing medium-size United States firms. The portfolio holds all stocks in the same capitalization weighting as the index. The Vanguard Group, Inc, through its Quantitative Equity Group, serves as the investment advisor of the Fund.

