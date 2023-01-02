Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA Raises Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA grew its position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 2.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,635 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,090 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $2,025,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP purchased a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $1,464,000. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 176.7% during the 2nd quarter. Meiji Yasuda Life Insurance Co now owns 27,547 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 17,590 shares during the last quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 9.4% during the 2nd quarter. Home Federal Bank of Tennessee now owns 5,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 5.7% during the 2nd quarter. Nadler Financial Group Inc. now owns 9,004 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares during the last quarter. Finally, LVZ Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. LVZ Inc. now owns 7,852 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 1,464 shares during the last quarter. 71.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of CSCO stock opened at $47.64 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $195.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.20, a P/E/G ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 0.99. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $38.60 and a fifty-two week high of $63.82.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $13.63 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.29 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.68% and a net margin of 22.00%. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 4th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 54.87%.

In related news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total transaction of $31,900.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,851,577.12. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $708,874.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 277,751 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,276,497.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 637 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.08, for a total value of $31,900.96. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 276,589 shares in the company, valued at $13,851,577.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Cowen upped their price objective on Cisco Systems from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and set a $52.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. StockNews.com upgraded Cisco Systems from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $50.00 price target on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Friday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $53.84.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

