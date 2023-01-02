SkyOak Wealth LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 48.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. SkyOak Wealth LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $2,534,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PM. Fairfield Bush & CO. grew its position in shares of Philip Morris International by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fairfield Bush & CO. now owns 26,141 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,456,000 after purchasing an additional 281 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 35.6% during the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 4,939 shares of the company’s stock worth $463,000 after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 12,903 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,212,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International during the 1st quarter worth $397,000. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 81.1% during the 1st quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,016 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,223,000 after acquiring an additional 5,830 shares during the last quarter. 75.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, November 24th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $109.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Argus upgraded shares of Philip Morris International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $102.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 14th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $107.64.

Philip Morris International Stock Performance

PM opened at $101.21 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $156.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.04, a PEG ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $97.16 and a 200 day moving average of $95.39. Philip Morris International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.85 and a fifty-two week high of $112.48.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 20th. The company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $8.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.30 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.73% and a negative return on equity of 118.75%. Philip Morris International’s quarterly revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.58 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.8 earnings per share for the current year.

Philip Morris International Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 22nd will be paid a $1.27 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 21st. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.02%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is currently 90.55%.

About Philip Morris International

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products that are sold in markets outside the United States.

