Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Stake Lessened by Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC

Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 27,009 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,485 shares during the period. Heartwood Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $986,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VWO. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 2,807,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $102,446,000 after purchasing an additional 134,362 shares during the period. Sterling Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Sterling Investment Management LLC now owns 28,697 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the period. City State Bank lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. City State Bank now owns 50,078 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,827,000 after buying an additional 2,067 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 260,206 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,495,000 after buying an additional 9,491 shares in the last quarter. Finally, McAdam LLC lifted its position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 9.3% in the 3rd quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 40,807 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,489,000 after buying an additional 3,474 shares in the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Trading Down 1.2 %

VWO stock opened at $38.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 12-month low of $34.88 and a 12-month high of $51.26. The company has a 50 day moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.57.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Profile

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

