Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,807,437 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,362 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.16% of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF worth $102,446,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of VWO. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $83,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 146.6% in the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 11,036 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $509,000 after buying an additional 6,561 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the first quarter worth about $230,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 23.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,117 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $881,000 after buying an additional 3,687 shares during the period. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 35,748 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,649,000 after buying an additional 1,407 shares during the period.

Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VWO opened at $38.98 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $34.88 and a one year high of $51.26. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.57 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.57.

About Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

