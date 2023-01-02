Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Buys 439,451 Shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA – Get Rating) by 10.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,686,460 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 439,451 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned 0.20% of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF worth $170,400,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Quattro Financial Advisors LLC now owns 414,251 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after purchasing an additional 11,657 shares in the last quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.3% during the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $541,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,058,703 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,494,000 after purchasing an additional 20,909 shares in the last quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 1.0% during the 3rd quarter. First Ascent Asset Management LLC now owns 37,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,367,000 after purchasing an additional 385 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FSM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,312 shares of the company’s stock valued at $993,000 after purchasing an additional 1,262 shares in the last quarter.

Get Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF alerts:

Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VEA stock opened at $41.97 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.68. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $35.42 and a 12 month high of $51.92.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.