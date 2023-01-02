Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR) Shares Sold by Brio Consultants LLC

Brio Consultants LLC lowered its position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:PSR – Get Rating) by 21.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,028 shares of the company’s stock after selling 832 shares during the quarter. Brio Consultants LLC’s holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 64,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,124,000 after buying an additional 2,994 shares in the last quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $5,217,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF in the 2nd quarter worth $3,749,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 39,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after buying an additional 661 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 36,602 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,494,000 after buying an additional 1,479 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of PSR stock opened at $87.08 on Monday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.75. Invesco Active U.S. Real Estate ETF has a 12 month low of $79.16 and a 12 month high of $120.85.

PowerShares U.S. Real Estate Fund (the Fund) seeks high total return by investing in securities of companies that are principally engaged in the United States Real Estate industry and included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index. The Fund structures and selects its investments primarily from a universe of securities that are included within the FTSE NAREIT All Equity REITs Index at the time of purchase.

