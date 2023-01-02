Brio Consultants LLC Invests $523,000 in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH)

Brio Consultants LLC bought a new position in Schwab U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHH – Get Rating) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 28,820 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $523,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 14,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $264,000 after buying an additional 6,970 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 19.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 18,818 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after buying an additional 3,048 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 9.8% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 119,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after buying an additional 10,639 shares during the last quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Foster Victor Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 13,922 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after buying an additional 585 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First National Corp MA ADV grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. REIT ETF by 805.7% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 233,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,355,000 after buying an additional 207,307 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF Stock Performance

Schwab U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $19.29 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $19.55 and its 200 day moving average is $20.49. Schwab U.S. REIT ETF has a twelve month low of $17.33 and a twelve month high of $26.54.

