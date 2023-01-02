Brio Consultants LLC Acquires New Stake in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA)

Brio Consultants LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF (NYSEARCA:QEFA – Get Rating) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 53,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,074,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. McAdam LLC boosted its stake in shares of SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 26.0% during the third quarter. McAdam LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 1,105 shares during the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 1,291.2% during the third quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 242,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,525,000 after buying an additional 224,995 shares during the period. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 64.6% during the third quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 16,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $922,000 after buying an additional 6,486 shares during the period. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC purchased a new position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF during the third quarter worth about $209,000. Finally, Silverhawk Asset Management LLC lifted its position in SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF by 99.5% during the third quarter. Silverhawk Asset Management LLC now owns 271,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,170,000 after buying an additional 135,643 shares during the period.

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF Stock Performance

SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF stock opened at $64.10 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $63.11 and its 200-day moving average is $61.69. SPDR MSCI EAFE StrategicFactors ETF has a 12 month low of $54.27 and a 12 month high of $77.66.

