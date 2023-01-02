iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) Shares Bought by First United Bank & Trust

First United Bank & Trust boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,282 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 455 shares during the period. First United Bank & Trust’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $571,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IWP. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 52.9% during the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 419 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $40,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $43,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP opened at $83.60 on Monday. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $74.75 and a 12 month high of $116.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $85.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.63.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

