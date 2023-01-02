NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,329 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $809,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Urban Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the second quarter valued at approximately $28,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 70.8% during the second quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 386 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in NextEra Energy during the first quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in NextEra Energy by 51.3% in the second quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 161 shares in the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NextEra Energy alerts:

NextEra Energy Price Performance

NYSE:NEE opened at $83.60 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $166.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.09, a PEG ratio of 3.00 and a beta of 0.48. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $93.73. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $82.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $82.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 0.46 and a quick ratio of 0.40.

NextEra Energy Dividend Announcement

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.77 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.30% and a return on equity of 12.27%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 EPS. Analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 2.89 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 25th were issued a $0.425 dividend. This represents a $1.70 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.03%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 23rd. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 87.63%.

Insider Buying and Selling at NextEra Energy

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $656,455.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 178,227 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 2,908 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.19, for a total value of $227,376.52. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 11,489 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $898,324.91. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 46,617 shares of company stock valued at $3,962,217 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have commented on NEE. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $89.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of NextEra Energy to $109.00 in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, NextEra Energy has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $93.60.

NextEra Energy Profile

(Get Rating)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for NextEra Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NextEra Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.