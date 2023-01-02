iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY) is Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s 7th Largest Position

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its stake in shares of iShares Select Dividend ETF (NASDAQ:DVY – Get Rating) by 4.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 86,443 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,426 shares during the quarter. iShares Select Dividend ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest holding. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in iShares Select Dividend ETF were worth $9,268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC increased its position in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 155.0% during the 2nd quarter. Beaird Harris Wealth Management LLC now owns 255 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares in the last quarter. Swaine & Leidel Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000. Horizons Wealth Management purchased a new stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. Finally, Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA boosted its stake in iShares Select Dividend ETF by 32.6% in the 2nd quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 443 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 109 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:DVY opened at $120.60 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $120.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $118.92. iShares Select Dividend ETF has a 12-month low of $105.59 and a 12-month high of $133.33.

iShares Select Dividend ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones Select Dividend Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Dividend Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of a selected group of equity securities issued by companies that have provided relatively high dividend yields on a consistent basis over time.

