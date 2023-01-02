Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Get Rating) by 2.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 84 shares during the quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in IWM. Defender Capital LLC. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $411,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $105,000. AMI Investment Management Inc. increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 38.5% during the 1st quarter. AMI Investment Management Inc. now owns 6,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,345,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $6,246,000. Finally, U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 29.9% during the 1st quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,391 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $286,000 after purchasing an additional 320 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $174.36 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $180.03 and its 200-day moving average price is $179.24. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $162.50 and a 1-year high of $227.13.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

