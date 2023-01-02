Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) Shares Sold by Spreng Capital Management Inc.

Spreng Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Co. (NYSE:BAC) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,514 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,750 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $378,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. AE Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,181,316 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,676,000 after purchasing an additional 107,291 shares in the last quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA raised its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Mitchell Sinkler & Starr PA now owns 44,715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,350,000 after purchasing an additional 408 shares in the last quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 377,528 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,401,000 after purchasing an additional 6,813 shares in the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 30,706 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PBMares Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 15.6% in the 3rd quarter. PBMares Wealth Management LLC now owns 22,597 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $682,000 after purchasing an additional 3,044 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.34% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of BAC stock opened at $33.12 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $35.15 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.79. Bank of America Co. has a twelve month low of $29.31 and a twelve month high of $50.11. The company has a market capitalization of $265.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12.

Bank of America Dividend Announcement

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, October 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.02. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.36% and a net margin of 26.52%. The company had revenue of $24.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.46 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Bank of America Co. will post 3.17 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 2nd were paid a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 1st. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.66%. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on Bank of America from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 4th. Citigroup downgraded Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $40.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Monday, November 14th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Bank of America from $35.50 to $39.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $42.91.

Insider Buying and Selling at Bank of America

In other news, major shareholder Of America Corp /De/ Bank sold 4 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23,750.00, for a total value of $95,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

About Bank of America



Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. Its Consumer Banking segment offers traditional and money market savings accounts, certificates of deposit and IRAs, noninterest-and interest-bearing checking accounts, and investment accounts and products; and credit and debit cards, residential mortgages, and home equity loans, as well as direct and indirect loans, such as automotive, recreational vehicle, and consumer personal loans.

