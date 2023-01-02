Round Table Services LLC Acquires 5,841 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Round Table Services LLC grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Get Rating) by 45.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,658 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,841 shares during the period. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF makes up about 0.8% of Round Table Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Round Table Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $3,855,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Archer Investment Corp raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 27.7% in the second quarter. Archer Investment Corp now owns 212 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Perfromance Wealth Partners LLC now owns 3,243 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $670,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Atlas Brown Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.5% in the second quarter. Atlas Brown Inc. now owns 10,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,182,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Western Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.6% in the second quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,310 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 6.9% in the second quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $192,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the period.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.2 %

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $214.52 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $221.11 and its 200 day simple moving average is $220.65. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $192.88 and a 1-year high of $298.16.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

