Artemis Investment Management LLP Boosts Stock Position in Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM)

Artemis Investment Management LLP raised its stake in shares of Humana Inc. (NYSE:HUM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 80,273 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,041 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP’s holdings in Humana were worth $38,960,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUM. Castleview Partners LLC increased its position in Humana by 46,704.0% during the 2nd quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 11,701 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 11,676 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $29,000. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in Humana by 42.3% during the 2nd quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 74 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 22 shares during the period. Finally, Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC DE acquired a new position in Humana during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $42,000. 93.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:HUM opened at $512.19 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $532.94 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $501.48. The stock has a market cap of $64.84 billion, a PE ratio of 23.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.35. Humana Inc. has a one year low of $351.20 and a one year high of $571.30.

Humana ( NYSE:HUM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The insurance provider reported $6.88 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.25 by $0.63. The firm had revenue of $22.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.80 billion. Humana had a return on equity of 19.99% and a net margin of 3.07%. On average, analysts forecast that Humana Inc. will post 25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.7875 per share. This represents a $3.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 29th. Humana’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.29%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Humana from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $575.00 to $652.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Humana from $558.00 to $610.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Oppenheimer upped their price target on Humana from $520.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, September 16th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Humana from $549.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Humana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $514.00 to $576.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Humana currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $583.53.

In other Humana news, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total transaction of $5,095,530.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 80,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,612,919.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, Director David A. Jr/Ky Jones sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $501.72, for a total value of $7,525,800.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 42,028 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,086,288.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Bruce D. Broussard sold 9,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $566.17, for a total value of $5,095,530.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 80,564 shares in the company, valued at $45,612,919.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 51,570 shares of company stock valued at $27,938,777 in the last quarter. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail, Group and Specialty, and Healthcare Services. The company offers medical and supplemental benefit plans to individuals. It also has a contract with Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services to administer the Limited Income Newly Eligible Transition prescription drug plan program; and contracts with various states to provide Medicaid, dual eligible, and long-term support services benefits.

