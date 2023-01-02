iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Shares Acquired by Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Get Rating) by 3,633.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,354 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 316.1% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,129,432 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $514,403,000 after purchasing an additional 6,040,033 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 42.9% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,824,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,460,804,000 after buying an additional 3,848,231 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 25.5% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 5,810,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $661,817,000 after buying an additional 1,180,000 shares during the period. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 8,421.5% in the first quarter. Magnolia Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,075,752 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,282,000 after acquiring an additional 1,063,128 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC increased its position in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 26.6% during the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,764,537 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $542,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,001,870 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:TIP opened at $106.44 on Monday. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $104.63 and a 12-month high of $129.48. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $107.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $110.41.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

