Financial Guidance Group Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV)

Financial Guidance Group Inc. boosted its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 68,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,660 shares during the quarter. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF comprises approximately 3.7% of Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Financial Guidance Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in SLYV. JNBA Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 36,247 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,625,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Diligent Investors LLC increased its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 0.5% during the second quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 31,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,249,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 3.5% during the second quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 4,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sheets Smith Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF by 4.6% in the 2nd quarter. Sheets Smith Wealth Management now owns 4,349 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 192 shares during the last quarter.

SLYV stock opened at $74.22 on Monday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $76.43 and a 200 day moving average of $74.87. SPDR S&P 600 Small CapValue ETF has a twelve month low of $66.84 and a twelve month high of $87.78.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics.

