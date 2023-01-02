Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS) Shares Sold by Arcus Capital Partners LLC

Arcus Capital Partners LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley (NYSE:MS – Get Rating) by 0.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 153 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley comprises approximately 0.8% of Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th largest position. Arcus Capital Partners LLC’s holdings in Morgan Stanley were worth $1,860,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. McIlrath & Eck LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 11.3% in the second quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 119 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 1.0% in the second quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,803 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Curi Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 2.1% in the second quarter. Curi Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $444,000 after buying an additional 121 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.4% in the second quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 28,270 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,150,000 after buying an additional 124 shares during the period. Finally, Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its holdings in shares of Morgan Stanley by 0.3% in the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 37,176 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after buying an additional 126 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.48% of the company’s stock.

Morgan Stanley Stock Performance

Shares of MS stock opened at $85.02 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.36, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.79. Morgan Stanley has a fifty-two week low of $72.05 and a fifty-two week high of $109.73. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $87.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.04. The firm has a market cap of $143.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.34, a PEG ratio of 1.65 and a beta of 1.34.

Morgan Stanley Dividend Announcement

Morgan Stanley ( NYSE:MS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.51 by $0.02. Morgan Stanley had a return on equity of 13.43% and a net margin of 20.43%. The company had revenue of $12.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.31 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Morgan Stanley will post 6.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, October 31st were given a $0.775 dividend. This represents a $3.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley’s payout ratio is currently 44.99%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Citigroup upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Atlantic Securities downgraded Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $95.00 to $85.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 21st. Odeon Capital Group downgraded Morgan Stanley from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Morgan Stanley from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.14.

Morgan Stanley Company Profile

Morgan Stanley, a financial holding company, provides various financial products and services to corporations, governments, financial institutions, and individuals in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia. It operates through Institutional Securities, Wealth Management, and Investment Management segments.

