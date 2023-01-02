Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. Cuts Stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. cut its stake in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR – Get Rating) by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 17,348 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 188 shares during the period. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,513,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC raised its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 327.0% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Investment Management Company LLC now owns 4,638,022 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $428,600,000 after buying an additional 3,551,800 shares during the period. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,655.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bluestem Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,956,783 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $195,000 after buying an additional 1,922,787 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 26,685,468 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,466,005,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722,218 shares in the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 5,333.8% in the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 1,283,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,670,000 after acquiring an additional 1,259,960 shares during the period. Finally, Horizon Investments LLC grew its position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 817.7% in the first quarter. Horizon Investments LLC now owns 1,188,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $128,200,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,862 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IJR opened at $94.64 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $97.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $96.15. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a 52 week low of $86.40 and a 52 week high of $117.35.

iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF Profile

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

