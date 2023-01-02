Spreng Capital Management Inc. Has $368,000 Stock Holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

Spreng Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 4,587 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Spreng Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $368,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of VNQ. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $30,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $31,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the second quarter worth $32,000. Darrow Company Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, Goodwin Investment Advisory acquired a new stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF during the second quarter valued at $41,000.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Price Performance

VNQ opened at $82.48 on Monday. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $74.66 and a 1 year high of $116.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $84.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $88.41.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

