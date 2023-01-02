BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. Takes $6.03 Million Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

BW Gestao de Investimentos Ltda. bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 15,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $6,025,000.
Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the period. TruWealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% in the second quarter. TruWealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,465 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,019,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. Gries Financial LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.5% during the second quarter. Matrix Asset Advisors Inc. NY now owns 5,806 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,401,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Price Performance
MDY opened at $442.79 on Monday. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1 year low of $398.11 and a 1 year high of $524.18. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $449.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $439.71.
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile
SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (MDY)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 12/26 – 12/30
- The Dogs Of Tech: It’s Time For A Bite Of These Stocks
- Does This Acquisition Make Microsoft a Bear Market Buy?
- Should You Warm up to Generac Stock for the Winter?
- Is Kintara Therapeutics A Hidden Gem?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.